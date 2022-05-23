Ask the Expert
Community mourns dentist who died in boat crash on False River

After a deadly boat crash along False River Friday night, the community is in mourning over Dr. Kenneth St. Romain's death.
By Chris Rosato
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 8:24 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
After a deadly boat crash along False River Friday night, the community is in mourning over Dr. Kenneth St. Romain's death.

Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
Search and rescue crews are working a two vessel collision along False River that resulted in...

A Facebook post from St. Romain’s dentistry says he will “forever be a cherished and loved husband and father. And he has been an incredible light to so many family’s lives.”

“He lived life genuinely and he was sincere with everything he did in his personal life, and I would definitely say in his practice,” said Brandi Jarreau whose kids are patients of Dr. St. Romain.

It was during a fishing tournament along False River late Friday evening when deputies say the deadly accident involving two boats took place.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries agents shut down the entire river as they searched the waters for St. Romain’s body.

Brandi Jarreau says Dr. St. Romain was her children’s first and only dentist, sharing how he would always ask how her family was doing. And her daughter was scheduled to have some important work done with him next week.

“It was just a joy; it was a pleasure to literally go to the dentist. All his staff, they were always so nice...it’s a big loss, our community had a big loss with him. Everything right here, front and center, is his family and how they’re having to deal with his loss. I mean, I just can’t even imagine and we’re just patients and friends,” said Jarreau.

Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux wants to remind everyone to remember to wear their life jackets when they’re out of the water to avoid anything happening to them or their loved ones.

The autopsies for both victims will take place Monday, May 23.

