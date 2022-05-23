Capitol Park Museum offers fun summer exhibits, activities
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a place to visit this summer where you can learn a little history, look no further than the Capitol Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge.
Rodneya Hart, a division director at the Louisiana State Museum, stopped by WAFB to talk about some upcoming exhibitions coming up.
Here are some exhibitions to check out at Capitol Park Museum:
- Me Got Fiyo: Professor Longhair is an exhibition that explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd (also known as Professor Longfair or simply Fess). He was one of the most influential pianists in New Orleans history. The exhibit was curated by David Kunian, a music curator at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. It is on display through Aug. 6.
- Do No Harm: Women in Medicine exhibition
- The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came is an exhibition that reflects on the lives violently erased during the middle passage, where millions of enslaved Africans were forced to undertake a journey that millions did not complete. The exhibit is curated by Katrina Andry, a resident of New Orleans who gained her MFA at LSU in printmaking and has received awards and accolades for her outstanding work. It is on display from June through October.
- The Same Dusty Road is a fine art exhibition of photography on fabric that explores the lives of matriarchies. It is curated by Letitia Huckaby, who has deep ties to her Louisiana family who all live along Highway 19. Huckaby graduated with an MFA in photography from the University of North Texas. Her work explores faith, family, and cultural heritage. She elevates the status of handiworks by women to old-master portraits or divine alter pieces. It is on display from June through October.
- Mitoloji Latannyer: Louisiana Mythologies will be available from October 2022 through April 2023. Jonathan Mayers, Baton Rouge’s poet laureate, will be the guest curator for Mythologies. The exhibition will promote the French and Creole languages and cultures of Louisiana. What it means to be a woven society intermeshing traditions sparks dialogues on identity by the value of community and collaboration. Fundraising continues for this exhibition. If anyone is interested in supporting the effort, please email rhart@crt.la.gov or reach out to the Louisiana Museum Foundation.
Events and programs at Capitol Park Museum include:
- Spanish Town Walking Tour is on June 4 at 9 a.m. It will be led by Robert Freeland and Anne Mahoney.
- Juneteenth Discover Day is June 18. Discovery Days are the third Saturday of the month.
- Lunchtime Lagniappe is on the second Wednesday of the month. A few bonus lagniappes are held when important people come through or those who take a special interest in giving a presentation.
