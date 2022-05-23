Capitol Park Museum offers fun summer exhibits, activities

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - If you’re looking for a place to visit this summer where you can learn a little history, look no further than the Capitol Park Museum in downtown Baton Rouge.

Rodneya Hart, a division director at the Louisiana State Museum, stopped by WAFB to talk about some upcoming exhibitions coming up.

Me Got Fiyo: Professor Longhair is an exhibition that explores the life and legacy of Henry Roeland Byrd (also known as Professor Longfair or simply Fess). He was one of the most influential pianists in New Orleans history. The exhibit was curated by David Kunian, a music curator at the New Orleans Jazz Museum. It is on display through Aug. 6.

The Promise of the Rainbow Never Came is an exhibition that reflects on the lives violently erased during the middle passage, where millions of enslaved Africans were forced to undertake a journey that millions did not complete. The exhibit is curated by Katrina Andry, a resident of New Orleans who gained her MFA at LSU in printmaking and has received awards and accolades for her outstanding work. It is on display from June through October.

The Same Dusty Road is a fine art exhibition of photography on fabric that explores the lives of matriarchies. It is curated by Letitia Huckaby, who has deep ties to her Louisiana family who all live along Highway 19. Huckaby graduated with an MFA in photography from the University of North Texas. Her work explores faith, family, and cultural heritage. She elevates the status of handiworks by women to old-master portraits or divine alter pieces. It is on display from June through October.