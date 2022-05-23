2-year-old WBR Parish boy drowns at Biloxi resort

BILOXI, Miss. (WAFB) - A 2-year-old boy from Port Allen drowned in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, Miss. this weekend.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told WDSU-TV that the boy was taken to Merit Health where he was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

WLOX-TV in Biloxi reports other guests who were at the pool on Sunday described the scene as chaotic. One visitor told WLOX-TV that the pool area was packed all weekend with adults and children.

Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman told the Sun Herald newspaper that the child and his family were in Biloxi on vacation. Houseman said a lifeguard was on duty at the time.

Margaritaville managers issued a statement saying they are “deeply saddened by this tragic accident.”

“We are heartbroken and our prayers are with the parents and family in this difficult time,” the statement read.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.