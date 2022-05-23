Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

2-year-old WBR Parish boy drowns at Biloxi resort

A Port Allen toddler drowned in a hotel pool in Biloxi.
A Port Allen toddler drowned in a hotel pool in Biloxi.(MGN)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILOXI, Miss. (WAFB) - A 2-year-old boy from Port Allen drowned in a pool at the Margaritaville Resort in Biloxi, Miss. this weekend.

Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer told WDSU-TV that the boy was taken to Merit Health where he was pronounced dead just after 5 p.m. Sunday.

WLOX-TV in Biloxi reports other guests who were at the pool on Sunday described the scene as chaotic. One visitor told WLOX-TV that the pool area was packed all weekend with adults and children.

Biloxi Police Department Capt. Milton Houseman told the Sun Herald newspaper that the child and his family were in Biloxi on vacation. Houseman said a lifeguard was on duty at the time.

Margaritaville managers issued a statement saying they are “deeply saddened by this tragic accident.”

“We are heartbroken and our prayers are with the parents and family in this difficult time,” the statement read.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Dr. Kenneth St. Romain
Body of missing Baton Rouge dentist found after fatal boat crash on False River; 2 killed, 2 hurt
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified

Latest News

Forecast for remainder of Monday, May 23.
Decent rain chances until cold front arrives Thursday
KSLA anchor Doug Warner captured video in Orange Beach of the search for a missing Baton Rouge...
Crews in Ala. search for missing La. teen
A customer pumps gas May 10 at a station in Miami. Just as Americans gear up for summer road...
Gas prices jump for 5th straight week
Rouses Market
Rouses set to open new store in north Baton Rouge
Desk exercise workout while working.
Desk exercise workout while working