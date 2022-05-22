Woman gets scammed after trying to buy a dog online

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - When scrolling through Facebook these days, anything can pop up. “I was just browsing on Facebook, and I saw those cute little white Maltese puppies. I was like oh, you know I really want them,” explains Jennifer Collins. However, just because the dogs are cute and are a good price, it may be too good to be true.

Collins says she was scammed out of $300 when she tried to purchase one of the Maltese puppies she found on Facebook. “This contract that they sent to me, so I was like okay, well they want a contract so this must be reputable.”

Before even getting the dog Collins says she paid the $300, one transaction through Zelle, the other through PayPal’s Friends and Family option. Certain cash apps will allow money to go directly to the seller, making it harder for consumers to dispute it if there is a problem.

“I had on Google Earth and saw where it was, the address that they gave me. Finally, they gave me a phone number. So, we are still at lunch, just enjoying ourselves, and I give it to my daughter who then comes back and says ‘Mom, it’s a google number from Michigan,’” explains Collins.

When Collins confronted the seller about the fake number, she was blocked from contacting her through Facebook Messenger.

Carmen Million with the Better Business Bureau says it’s a scam that happens far too often. “You want to make sure that whoever is selling it is a legitimate breeder. You want to make sure that they are registered properly, that they have other licenses. You want to look at their reviews.”

Millions says it’s best to ask questions, do research and never buy a pet without seeing it in person first.

If you are still unsure about purchasing a dog online, you can go to the American Kennel Club or the Better Business Bureau where they will give you credible websites to buy from.

