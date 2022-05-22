Get the rain gear ready
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Believe it or not, we tied a record high yesterday in Baton Rouge with a high of 95. And then came the rain, which immediately dropped our temperatures into the mid 80s. As for Sunday, get the umbrella ready with an 80% chance of showers and storms, some may produce heavy rain.
The good news as of now is twofold. First, highs Sunday will only reach the mid 80s, and could even fall into the 70s in the afternoon, a huge difference from Saturday’s record highs.
The second bit of good news is that the SPC has taken Baton Rouge out of any severe storm threat.
Monday and Tuesday will also be in the mid 80s for highs with an unsettled weather pattern due to a stalled-out front in our vicinity. Rain chances for Monday and Tuesday are no guarantee, at about 40% both days. Then everything wraps up after one more round of rain Wednesday late into Thursday morning.
We will dry out by Thursday afternoon, with dry weather lasting through the Memorial Day Weekend.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.