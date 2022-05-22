Get the rain gear ready

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Believe it or not, we tied a record high yesterday in Baton Rouge with a high of 95. And then came the rain, which immediately dropped our temperatures into the mid 80s. As for Sunday, get the umbrella ready with an 80% chance of showers and storms, some may produce heavy rain.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 22 (WAFB)

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 22 (WAFB)

The good news as of now is twofold. First, highs Sunday will only reach the mid 80s, and could even fall into the 70s in the afternoon, a huge difference from Saturday’s record highs.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 22 (WAFB)

The second bit of good news is that the SPC has taken Baton Rouge out of any severe storm threat.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 22 (WAFB)

Monday and Tuesday will also be in the mid 80s for highs with an unsettled weather pattern due to a stalled-out front in our vicinity. Rain chances for Monday and Tuesday are no guarantee, at about 40% both days. Then everything wraps up after one more round of rain Wednesday late into Thursday morning.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 22 (WAFB)

We will dry out by Thursday afternoon, with dry weather lasting through the Memorial Day Weekend.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Sunday, May 22 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.