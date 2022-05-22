Ask the Expert
Firefighters respond to 3 separate structure fires in Ascension Parish

No injuries have been reported.
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 12:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Firefighters in Ascension Parish had a busy weekend as they fought three separate structure fires over a 12-hour span.

St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department Chief James LeBlanc thanked volunteer firefighters from six different fire departments for their work to contain the fires.

Those departments include:

  • Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department
  • St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department
  • Geismar Volunteer Fire Department
  • 7th District Volunteer Fire Department
  • 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department
  • Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department

LeBlanc says all of the fires remain under investigation but officials believe Saturday’s showers and storms played a role in the fires.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

