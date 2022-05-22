Firefighters respond to 3 separate structure fires in Ascension Parish
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Firefighters in Ascension Parish had a busy weekend as they fought three separate structure fires over a 12-hour span.
St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department Chief James LeBlanc thanked volunteer firefighters from six different fire departments for their work to contain the fires.
Those departments include:
- Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department
- St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department
- Geismar Volunteer Fire Department
- 7th District Volunteer Fire Department
- 5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department
- Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department
LeBlanc says all of the fires remain under investigation but officials believe Saturday’s showers and storms played a role in the fires.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
