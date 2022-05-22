Firefighters respond to 3 separate structure fires in Ascension Parish

ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Firefighters in Ascension Parish had a busy weekend as they fought three separate structure fires over a 12-hour span.

St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department Chief James LeBlanc thanked volunteer firefighters from six different fire departments for their work to contain the fires.

Those departments include:

Galvez-Lake Volunteer Fire Department

St. Amant Volunteer Fire Department

Geismar Volunteer Fire Department

7th District Volunteer Fire Department

5th Ward Volunteer Fire Department

Sorrento Volunteer Fire Department

LeBlanc says all of the fires remain under investigation but officials believe Saturday’s showers and storms played a role in the fires.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.