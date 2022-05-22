Celebrate educators during ‘Class Dismissed’ event at Red Stick Social

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the end of another school year for educators.

To say thank you, there will be an event at Red Stick Social Mon., May 23 dubbed ‘Class Dismissed’ beginning at 5 p.m.

Put on in part by the Office of Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, it’s a city-wide end of the year educators’ appreciation celebration.

The party is happening at popular entertainment venue Red Stick Social located at 1503 Government Street, inside of Electric Depot.

Organizers say not only teachers are invited but bus drivers, cafeteria staff, social workers, guidance counselors and more.

Educators and support staff will get in free with proper credentials.

Live music will be provided by The Michael Foster Project and The Universal Language Band.

