Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Celebrate educators during ‘Class Dismissed’ event at Red Stick Social

The celebration is happening at popular entertainment venue Red Stick Social located at 1503...
The celebration is happening at popular entertainment venue Red Stick Social located at 1503 Government Street, inside of Electric Depot.(LaMont Cole)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s the end of another school year for educators.

To say thank you, there will be an event at Red Stick Social Mon., May 23 dubbed ‘Class Dismissed’ beginning at 5 p.m.

Put on in part by the Office of Mayor Pro Tempore LaMont Cole, it’s a city-wide end of the year educators’ appreciation celebration.

The party is happening at popular entertainment venue Red Stick Social located at 1503 Government Street, inside of Electric Depot.

Organizers say not only teachers are invited but bus drivers, cafeteria staff, social workers, guidance counselors and more.

Educators and support staff will get in free with proper credentials.

Live music will be provided by The Michael Foster Project and The Universal Language Band.

CLICK HERE FOR TICKETS, VIP ACCOMODATIONS AND MORE INFORMATION.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

GET IT GROWING: Ornamental sweet potatoes can be edible, too
GET IT GROWING: Ornamental sweet potatoes can be edible, too
Kenny Neal Releases New Album Kenny Neal: Straight From The Heart (Full Interview)
Kenny Neal has a new album called "Straight from the Heart."
Louisiana Weekend: Kenny Neal
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
OLOL asking for O negative donors