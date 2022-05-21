Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Three people were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Gonzales early Saturday morning, authorities said. One of the people died.

The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish. The shooting happened in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson said, as of 11 a.m. Saturday, the shooter had not been apprehended. Jackson said it was unclear what led to the shooting.

Police say all of the victims were customers.

