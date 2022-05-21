Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Three shot, one dead at Gonzales Waffle House

The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near...
The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish.(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 11:13 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Three people were wounded during a shooting at Waffle House in Gonzales early Saturday morning, authorities said. One of the people died.

The incident was reported at 1:50 a.m. at the Waffle House located on Highway 30 near Interstate 10 in Ascension Parish. The shooting happened in the restaurant’s parking lot.

Gonzales Police Chief Sherman Jackson said, as of 11 a.m. Saturday, the shooter had not been apprehended. Jackson said it was unclear what led to the shooting.

Police say all of the victims were customers.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

Police Lights
Collison involving 2 vessels leaves 1 dead, 1 missing, according to La. Dept. of Wildlife and Fisheries
Malik Washington, 23, was arrested Friday (May 20) after a fight at the Carver High School...
1 arrested, 3 sought by NOPD after fight erupts at Carver High graduation
Southern University Law Center.
SULC to honor over 150 graduates during spring commencement
Four people were shot -- one fatally -- at a Lower Ninth Ward gas station late Friday night...
4 shot, 1 killed Friday night at St. Claude Avenue gas station, NOPD says