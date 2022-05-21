SULC to honor over 150 graduates during spring commencement
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:37 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 150 students are preparing to cross the stage during the Southern University Law Center’s Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony.
The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Sat., May 21 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on the Southern University Baton Rouge campus.
CLICK HERE TO WATCH THE CEREMONY LIVE.
The address is 801 Harding Blvd.
Dr. Dennis Shields, the incoming president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University A&M College will serve as the guest speaker.
Congratulations to the class of 2022!
RELATED STORIES
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.