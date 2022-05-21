SULC to honor over 150 graduates during spring commencement

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Over 150 students are preparing to cross the stage during the Southern University Law Center’s Spring 2022 Commencement Ceremony.

The ceremony will begin at 10 a.m. Sat., May 21 at the F.G. Clark Activity Center on the Southern University Baton Rouge campus.

#CASECLOSED: Congratulations Graduates! Today is the day! We're incredibly proud of you all and look forward to what you will continue to accomplish.



Today's ceremony will be streamed #LIVE on the Law Center's YouTube channel at 10am.



Watch here: https://t.co/FS28TAS70k. pic.twitter.com/dzGUhVbyrK — SU Law Center (@SouthernULaw) May 21, 2022

The address is 801 Harding Blvd.

Dr. Dennis Shields, the incoming president of the Southern University System and chancellor of Southern University A&M College will serve as the guest speaker.

Congratulations to the class of 2022!

