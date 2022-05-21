Rain returns this weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This weekend will start on the dry side Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s. There will be a 40% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Sunday looks like the wetter day of the two with an 80% chance of showers and storms Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21 (WAFB)

There is a level one marginal risk of severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening, but as of now, that threat is to the north of Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21 (WAFB)

There will also be a level two slight risk of excessive rainfall and flooding.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21 (WAFB)

We’re looking at a wet weather pattern through the first half of next week with rain chances at around 60% to 70% Monday and Tuesday. We could see one to three inches of rain across the viewing area from this weekend through mid-week, with locally heavier amounts possible, if not likely.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21 (WAFB)

The only good news is that this wet pattern will also keep daytime highs down, only in the mid 80s from Sunday through Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21 (WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.