Rain returns this weekend
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This weekend will start on the dry side Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s. There will be a 40% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Sunday looks like the wetter day of the two with an 80% chance of showers and storms Sunday.
There is a level one marginal risk of severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening, but as of now, that threat is to the north of Baton Rouge.
There will also be a level two slight risk of excessive rainfall and flooding.
We’re looking at a wet weather pattern through the first half of next week with rain chances at around 60% to 70% Monday and Tuesday. We could see one to three inches of rain across the viewing area from this weekend through mid-week, with locally heavier amounts possible, if not likely.
The only good news is that this wet pattern will also keep daytime highs down, only in the mid 80s from Sunday through Wednesday.
