Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Rain returns this weekend

By Jared Silverman
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:19 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This weekend will start on the dry side Saturday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the lower 90s. There will be a 40% chance of showers and storms, mainly in the afternoon. Sunday looks like the wetter day of the two with an 80% chance of showers and storms Sunday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21(WAFB)

There is a level one marginal risk of severe weather Sunday afternoon and evening, but as of now, that threat is to the north of Baton Rouge.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21(WAFB)

There will also be a level two slight risk of excessive rainfall and flooding.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21(WAFB)

We’re looking at a wet weather pattern through the first half of next week with rain chances at around 60% to 70% Monday and Tuesday. We could see one to three inches of rain across the viewing area from this weekend through mid-week, with locally heavier amounts possible, if not likely.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21(WAFB)

The only good news is that this wet pattern will also keep daytime highs down, only in the mid 80s from Sunday through Wednesday.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Saturday, May 21(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Latest News

FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, May 21
FIRST ALERT 9 A.M. FORECAST: Saturday, May 21
FIRST ALERT 10 p.m FORECAST: Friday, May 20
FIRST ALERT 10 p.m FORECAST: Friday, May 20
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 20
Rain returns to forecast for weekend
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, May 20
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Friday, May 20