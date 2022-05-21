False River shut down after 1 killed in fatal boating accident; 1 person missing, deputies say
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 6:39 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
POINTE COUPEE PARISH (WAFB) - The Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office and the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries announced False River has been shut down after a fatal boating accident Fri. May 20.
Deputies say one person is still missing in connection to the incident. Two others were seriously injured.
The accident happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday.
The river is closed until further notice.
This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.