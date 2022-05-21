BRFD rescues toddler from house fire

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to a house fire on North 25th Street.

The call for firefighters came around 6:30 p.m on Friday, May 20.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke coming from inside the home.

Firefighters made entry and found a toddler in the fire and were able to rescue the toddler.

The toddler was transported by EMS to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Another child was transported to the hospital after trying to run inside and help.

According to officials, six people lived in the home.

At this time according to BRFD, the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

