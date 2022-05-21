Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BRFD rescues toddler from house fire

A toddler was rescued from a house fire in Baton Rouge.
A toddler was rescued from a house fire in Baton Rouge.(BRFD)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Fire Department (BRFD) responded to a house fire on North 25th Street.

The call for firefighters came around 6:30 p.m on Friday, May 20.

When firefighters arrived on the scene they found heavy smoke coming from inside the home.

Firefighters made entry and found a toddler in the fire and were able to rescue the toddler.

The toddler was transported by EMS to a local hospital and is currently listed in critical condition.

Another child was transported to the hospital after trying to run inside and help.

According to officials, six people lived in the home.

At this time according to BRFD, the cause of the fire is undetermined and under investigation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
OYO Hotel on Gwendale Avenue in Baton Rouge
Law enforcement cracks down on hotel causing trouble after latest deadly shooting

Latest News

Graduation
Livingston Parish Public Schools announce changes to graduation ceremonies at SLU
Police Lights
Woman dies after getting hit by ambulance
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Friday, May 20
Rain returns to forecast for weekend
WAFB has been honored with four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the coveted award...
WAFB wins “Overall Excellence”, three other Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards