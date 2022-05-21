Ask the Expert
4 shot, 1 killed Friday night at St. Claude Avenue gas station, NOPD says

By Ken Daley
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 7:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Four people were shot -- one fatally -- at a St. Claude Avenue gas station in the Lower Ninth Ward late Friday night (May 20), New Orleans police said.

The gunfire erupted around 11:48 p.m. at a 24-hour Brothers gas station at 5104 St. Claude Ave. in the Holy Cross neighborhood, witnesses and police said.

The NOPD said a 43-year-old man was killed at the scene. The victim’s identity has not been disclosed.

Three other people were wounded in the shooting: A 59-year-old man and 50-year-old woman who were taken by New Orleans EMS for hospital treatment, and a 29-year-old woman who arrived at a hospital by private vehicle. The nature and severity of their wounds were not disclosed, nor did police reveal the condition of the surviving victims.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact NOPD homicide detective Leonard Bendy at (504) 658-5300 or Crimestoppers at (504) 822-1111.

