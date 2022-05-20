Woman dies after getting hit by ambulance

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives are investigating a deadly crash in which an ambulance hit a woman while she was crossing a roadway on Thursday, May 19.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said it happened on Plank Road near Mohican Street around 8:30 p.m. and involved an EMS ambulance.

BRPD said the woman was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. She has not yet been identified.

The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.