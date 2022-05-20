WAFB wins “Overall Excellence”, three other Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards

Ask the Expert
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:04 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB has been honored with four Regional Edward R. Murrow Awards, including the coveted award for “Overall Excellence.”

The awards were announced by The Radio Television Digital News Association (RTDNA) Friday morning.

The RTDNA Edward R. Murrow Awards are among the most prestigious in broadcast and digital news.

In addition to “Overall Excellence,” WAFB also won awards in three other categories:

Continuing Coverage:  Hurricane Ida Response & Recovery

Feature:  Good Evening, I’m Donna Britt

Podcast:  Jacques Talk

Jacques Talk is a weekly online sports show hosted by WAFB sports anchor and reporter Jacques Doucet.

Regional winners now advance to the National Murrow competition. Winners of national awards will be recognized at a ceremony in New York later this year.

