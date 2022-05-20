WAFB receives Salvation Army award named in honor of Donna Britt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - WAFB and our beloved Donna Britt was honored by The Salvation Army at their 8th annual Shield of Hope Gala.

WAFB was recognized as this year’s recipient of the second-ever Donna Britt Community Service Award. The Greater Baton Rouge Salvation Army created the award to honor her work with the non-profit and her legacy of serving the community.

“To say that she’s the heartbeat of WAFB is just trivializing what a wonderful woman she was,” Maj. Don Tekautz said.

The award recognizes an organization that helps the Salvation Army in its mission and helps the community of Baton Rouge through service.

WAFB was honored to receive the award.

“The things that you folks do to help us tell our story are just so vitally critical to our success and being able to serve very at need people in this community,” Tekautz said.

