‘Riding for Ronnie’: Vigil held for 25-year-old slain by neighbor

Family, friends, and loved ones gathered for a vigil in memory of Ronald “Ronnie” LeDuff.
By Lester Duhé and Bria Gremillion
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 9:15 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Family, friends, and loved ones came together for a vigil in memory of 25-year-old Ronald “Ronnie” LeDuff.

The vigil, called Riding for Ronnie, included a balloon release and began at 6 p.m. Thurs., May 19.

A black and red flyer with LeDuff’s picture on the front called for those who wanted to honor his memory to bring a 4-wheeler, dirt bike or motor bike along with red and black balloons.

Family, friends, and loved ones came together for a vigil in memory of 25-year-old Ronald “Ronnie” LeDuff.(Jereka Vinning)

In photos captured by family members, dozens of black, red and white balloons filled the sky during the memorial.

Family, friends, and loved ones came together for a vigil in memory of 25-year-old Ronald “Ronnie” LeDuff.(Jereka Vinning)

Funeral services for LeDuff will take place Friday morning at Gloryland Baptist Church.

Family, friends, and loved ones came together for a vigil in memory of 25-year-old Ronald “Ronnie” LeDuff.(Jereka Vinning)
Family, friends, and loved ones came together for a vigil in memory of 25-year-old Ronald “Ronnie” LeDuff.(Jereka Vinning)

LeDuff was killed Sat., May 14 after his neighbor allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him, following an argument.

