Person of interest in custody after shots fired as Hammond High students exited graduation on SLU’s campus

4 shot after Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
HAMMOND, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department and other agencies are investigating a shooting that happened at the Southeastern Louisiana University campus during high school graduation.

Hammond High Magnet was graduating in SLU’s University Center.

Calls about a shooter being on SLU’s campus came in around 8:16 p.m on Thursday, May 19.

According to superintendent Melissa Stilley, shots rang out as parents and students were exiting the activity center.

The Southeastern Police Department confirmed a person of interest was taken into custody during news conference Thursday night.

Hammond Police Chief Edwin Bergeron stated he does not believe students or juveniles were involved.

Bergeron did go on and say four people were injured and they all have non-life-threatening injuries.

A video was uploaded to Facebook from Evan Boles showing heavy police presence on SLU’s campus.

All-clear on SLU campus after active shooter situation

The following Louisiana officials have released statements on the incident:

If you have any information about the shooting, please call 1-800-554-5245.

Hammond High School will have a virtual day for students Fri., May 20, according to school officials. Faculty will report to campus.

