Parents, teachers protest Superintendent Narcisse’s recent policies

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Concerned parents and teachers in East Baton Rouge Parish Schools, faced off against the man in charge of the district.

The big issue concerns the somewhat controversial decision by Superintendent Sito Narcisse to re-assign a number of employees with his ‘Comprehensive Staffing Model.’

With signs saying ‘Release Narcisse’ and ‘Veto Sito,’ people were looking to make their voices heard, on their dis-approval of the superintendent’s policies.

“The policies state that he is supposed to put these ideas before the board. That he’s not just allowed to make these choices in a dark room,” said Rusti Liner, a concerned parent.

Folks are upset that their elected school board members have not done enough to push back on some of the most controversial policies.

“I understand what he’s trying to do, but he needs to try, but the school board needs to hold him to account. They need to ask a few questions before he just dramatically starts reshuffling the deck,” said Zachary Derouen, a concerned parent.

The most recent thing some are upset about, is Dr. Narcisse’s new staffing model, which would require hundreds of teachers and staff to change schools this fall.

“See my goal and my job have been to center this system around students, knowing that the shift wouldn’t come without a lot of noise, and a lot of other things on the way,” said Dr. Narcisse.

While parents are concerned about their child’s favorite teachers possibly heading to another school, board members are worried about the lack of communication going into these decisions.

“I’ll say this as a board member who supports this district, who supports our superintendent, this cannot continue, with rolling out information and just thrusting it up on our community as though it’s something that has to be simply accepted,” said Dadrius Lanus, EBR School Board Member District 2.

“But there’s definitely an execution problem that has happened through lack of communication, with this issue and others before it,” said Jill Dyason, EBR School Board Member District 6.

Some parents are still upset about the ‘Pathways to Bright Futures Program’ starting this fall district-wide, which requires students to take college level courses when they enter high school.

But Superintendent Narcisse says all these decisions will have a positive impact on the future.

“We are making tremendous progress, it’s not about one group or another, one color or another, one neighborhood or another, it’s about an entire community,” said Dr. Narcisse.

Some people are also upset about a new social media policy for school district employees.

But Narcisse says every decision he’s making puts students first and everything else second.

