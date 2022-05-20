OLOL asking for O negative donors

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The staff at Our Lady of Lake Regional Medical Center has put out an urgent call for blood donations.

A spokesperson said the hospital is experiencing a “critical blood shortage” for O negative blood.

They are asking for donors to arrive at the hospital, located at 7777 Hennessy Blvd. in Baton Rouge, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, to make blood donations.

