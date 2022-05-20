Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

OLOL asking for O negative donors

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Vince Little / US Army)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 4:17 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The staff at Our Lady of Lake Regional Medical Center has put out an urgent call for blood donations.

A spokesperson said the hospital is experiencing a “critical blood shortage” for O negative blood.

They are asking for donors to arrive at the hospital, located at 7777 Hennessy Blvd. in Baton Rouge, between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Saturday, May 21, to make blood donations.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
OYO Hotel on Gwendale Avenue in Baton Rouge
Law enforcement cracks down on hotel causing trouble after latest deadly shooting

Latest News

How to tell a mole from melanoma.
How to tell a mole from melanoma
Louisiana's Office of Public Health took time on Thursday, May 19, to honor the Louisiana Army...
LDH honors Louisiana National Guard
An aspirin a day may not keep a heart attack away
Students across Louisiana will not be required to get a COVID-19 vaccine before returning to...
COVID-19 vaccine no longer required for students this fall