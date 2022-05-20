LSU’s five home runs lead them to 13-2 rout over No. 21 Vanderbilt

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WAFB) - With their postseason fate still undecided outside of the Southeastern Conference Tournament, LSU (35-18, 15-13 SEC) needed to rebound from a disappointing weekend against Ole Miss and bounce back against No. 21 Vanderbilt (35-17, 14-14 SEC).

The Tigers did just scoring 13 runs on 16 hits, seven of them extra-bases including five home runs, and limiting the Commodores to just two runs on eight hits. Dylan Crews led the way for the Tigers at the plate going 4-for-4 with four RBI and a home run and a double. Cade Doughty added three RBI and two home runs, a two-run shot and a solo home run.

Ma’Khail Hilliard (6-1) got the win going 5.1 innings allowing two runs on eight hits and striking out four.

LSU got off to a fast start in the top of the second inning scoring six runs on six hits highlighted by a three-run home run from Dylan Crews to right-center field, his 18th of the season.

Jordan Thompson got things started in the second with a leadoff home run to left field to give LSU a 1-0 lead. Collier Cranford would collect an RBI single to make it 2-0 before Crews launched his three-run shot to make it 5-0 and then Thompson would later hit his second RBI of the inning to make it 6-0.

LSU would add three more runs in the top of the fourth to give them a 9-0 advantage Jacob Berry picked up his 47th RBI of the season on a groundout to make it 7-0. Cade Doughty would add two more runs on a two-run home run to left-center.

Vanderbilt would finally get on the scoreboard in the bottom of the fourth inning to make it 9-1 and then would score their second run in the bottom of the fifth inning. LSU’s pitching staff struck out nine batters in the win.

In the top of the sixth and seventh innings, LSU would add a run in each. In the sixth Tre’ Morgan hit an RBI double to make it 10-2 and then in the seventh Brayden Jobert would collect his 15th home run of the season with a solo shot to centerfield.

The Tigers would add two more runs in the top of the ninth inning, a solo home run from Doughty, his second of the game to make it 12-2 and an RBI single from Crews would extend the lead to 13-2.

LSU will look to take the series against Vanderbilt on Friday, May 19 with the first pitch scheduled for 6 p.m.

