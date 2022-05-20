Locally heavy rain possible from Sunday into next week

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A dry airmass will keep things hot and dry again today. Look for mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, with highs in the low 90s.

Heat index values will once again peak in the mid to upper 90s for most during the afternoon.

Moisture levels begin to increase on Saturday, which will be noteworthy for two reasons. First, that increase in moisture could result in heat index values topping 100° for some by Saturday afternoon, with one more day of actual temperatures in the 90s expected. Second, the surge in tropical moisture should lead to scattered showers and t-storms by afternoon, with rain chances running 40%-50%.

Things get much more active from Sunday into a good part of next week as a cold front approaches and likely stalls in our general vicinity. Showers and t-storms are likely and some areas could pick up more than one round of rain on Sunday. The one upside is that clouds and rainfall should finally give us a break from the heat, with highs topping out in the mid 80s. The Storm Prediction Center has a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather posted for areas just north of Baton Rouge. The Weather Prediction Center (WPC) also highlights the heavy rain potential, posting a Level 2/4 (slight) risk of flooding area wide.

Concern grows a bit for the potential for heavy rain into the first half of next week. The meandering front, along with a slow-moving upper-level storm system, are likely to produce several rounds of showers and t-storms through at least Wednesday. The atmosphere appears as though it will be primed for locally heavy rain, so we’ll have to monitor trends closely. The good news is that much of the area remains in a drought and we can handle a little more rainfall than usual. A lot will depend on the rain rates for any given location. The WPC 7-day outlook currently shows rain totals averaging 1.5″-3.5″ across the area, but again, totals could end up higher, and possibly much higher, in spots.

The pattern should finally settle down late next week into the following weekend as drier air returns. Rain chances diminish to around 20% by Friday and I’ve got it completely dry for the weekend. As rain chances diminish, highs will gradually rebound into the upper 80s and low 90s.

