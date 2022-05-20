Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Livingston Parish Public Schools announce changes to graduation ceremonies at SLU

Graduation
Graduation(Pixabay)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:48 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Public School System announced Fri., May 20 that several changes have been made to the entrance and screening policies at four upcoming graduation ceremonies being held at Southeastern Louisiana University this weekend.

University Police Chief Michael Beckner is asking attendees to leave any bags, purses, etc. in their vehicles.

Officials say the only items that can be brought into the University Center should be phones and cameras.

RELATED STORY
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say

Extra security will be stationed at each entrance to facilitate the screening process.

Read the full statement from Livingston Parish Public Schools below:

School officials made the announcement following a shooting at Hammond High School’s graduation Thurs., May 19 that left four people injured.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
OYO Hotel on Gwendale Avenue in Baton Rouge
Law enforcement cracks down on hotel causing trouble after latest deadly shooting

Latest News

Brandon Taylor
Baton Rouge officer placed on leave, officials say
Patricia Fore
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
(Source: MGN)
Man struck, killed by deputy’s unit in Laplace