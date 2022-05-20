Livingston Parish Public Schools announce changes to graduation ceremonies at SLU

LIVINGSTON PARISH (WAFB) - The Livingston Parish Public School System announced Fri., May 20 that several changes have been made to the entrance and screening policies at four upcoming graduation ceremonies being held at Southeastern Louisiana University this weekend.

University Police Chief Michael Beckner is asking attendees to leave any bags, purses, etc. in their vehicles.

Officials say the only items that can be brought into the University Center should be phones and cameras.

Extra security will be stationed at each entrance to facilitate the screening process.

Read the full statement from Livingston Parish Public Schools below:

School officials made the announcement following a shooting at Hammond High School’s graduation Thurs., May 19 that left four people injured.

