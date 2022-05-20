JACQUES TALK: Tommy Moffitt

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Reflecting on the glory era of LSU football. For over two decades, Tommy Moffitt was LSU football’s strength and conditioning coach, working with head coaches Nick Saban, Les Miles, and Ed Orgeron.

During that period, the Tigers played in four national championship games, winning three of them.

LSU likewise appeared in six SEC Championship games and was victorious in five of those.

However, when new LSU head coach Brian Kelly was named Orgeron’s replacement, it was soon learned that Moffitt would not be returning for the 2022 season with the Tigers.

