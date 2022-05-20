Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

All-clear on SLU campus after active shooter situation

(WAFB)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 9:08 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Hammond Police Department and university officials have stated that the campus has been given the all-clear.

According to the text message from the university, they say one person is in custody and police are investigating the crime scene.

Earlier Thursday evening Hammond Police posted the following text on its Facebook Page:

Active situation at the Southeastern Louisiana University Center. Please avoid the area due to the large crowd and traffic.

A video was uploaded to Facebook from Evan Boles showing heavy police presence on SLU’s campus.

All-clear on SLU campus after active shooter situation

This is a developing situation.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Gov. John Bel Edwards already started to sign some new bills into law, including one to re-name...
Gov. signs bill for Trooper George Baker Memorial Highway
Memphis police are investigating the death of a child who was left in a hot car on Thursday.
Police: Toddler dies of heat exhaustion after left in hot car at day care 
Crews started the demolition of Kirby Smith, a 55-year-old residence hall at LSU, on May 19,...
Demolition begins on LSU’s Kirby Smith Hall
Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office.
School resource officers will now patrol subdivisions to prevent juvenile crime