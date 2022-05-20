Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Guatemalan national arrested in BR in fed child sex trafficking case

Belter Manolo Arana Bautista
Belter Manolo Arana Bautista(Source: Officials)
By Kevin Foster
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Guatemalan national, who authorities say was in the United States illegally, has been arrested in Baton Rouge in connection to a child sex trafficking case.

Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested Belter Manolo Arana Bautista, 36, on a federal charge of sex trafficking of children, said Sarah Loicano, the Public Affairs Officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Loicano said federal authorities had been searching for Bautista after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Bautista was arrested Thursday, May 19, 2022, and booked into a Louisiana jail to await possible extradition to Wisconsin.

The HSI encourages the public to report suspected sex trafficking or any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE, or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators. From outside the United States and Canada, callers should dial (802) 872-6199. Hearing impaired users may call TTY (802) 872-6196.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night
OYO Hotel on Gwendale Avenue in Baton Rouge
Law enforcement cracks down on hotel causing trouble after latest deadly shooting

Latest News

Graduation
Livingston Parish Public Schools announce changes to graduation ceremonies at SLU
Brandon Taylor
Baton Rouge officer placed on leave, officials say
Patricia Fore
After Tiki Tubing owner’s arrest, wife arrested for reopened sexual battery case
4 shot at Hammond High graduation ceremony at SLU
Suspected gang violence led to Hammond High graduation shooting that injured 4, police say
(Source: MGN)
Man struck, killed by deputy’s unit in Laplace