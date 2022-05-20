Guatemalan national arrested in BR in fed child sex trafficking case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A Guatemalan national, who authorities say was in the United States illegally, has been arrested in Baton Rouge in connection to a child sex trafficking case.

Special Agents with Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) arrested Belter Manolo Arana Bautista, 36, on a federal charge of sex trafficking of children, said Sarah Loicano, the Public Affairs Officer with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Loicano said federal authorities had been searching for Bautista after he was indicted by a federal grand jury in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

Bautista was arrested Thursday, May 19, 2022, and booked into a Louisiana jail to await possible extradition to Wisconsin.

The HSI encourages the public to report suspected sex trafficking or any suspicious activity through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE, or by completing its online tip form. Both are staffed around the clock by investigators. From outside the United States and Canada, callers should dial (802) 872-6199. Hearing impaired users may call TTY (802) 872-6196.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.