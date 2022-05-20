Deputies lace up their running shoes to benefit Special Olympics La.
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers are lacing up their running shoes and hitting the pavement for a good cause Fri., May 20.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics kicks off at 10 a.m.
Registration will open at 9 a.m.
The run is about a mile in length will begin in front of the Arc of East Ascension building on East Ascension Complex Drive in Gonzales.
Registration for the race is $25 and all funds raised will go to the Special Olympics in Louisiana.
