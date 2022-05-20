Ask the Expert
Deputies lace up their running shoes to benefit Special Olympics La.

Law enforcement officers are lacing up their running shoes and hitting the pavement for a good...
Law enforcement officers are lacing up their running shoes and hitting the pavement for a good cause Fri., May 20.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 6:56 AM CDT
GONZALES, La. (WAFB) - Law enforcement officers are lacing up their running shoes and hitting the pavement for a good cause Fri., May 20.

Law enforcement officers are lacing up their running shoes and hitting the pavement for a good...
Law enforcement officers are lacing up their running shoes and hitting the pavement for a good cause Fri., May 20.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office says the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics kicks off at 10 a.m.

Registration will open at 9 a.m.

The run is about a mile in length will begin in front of the Arc of East Ascension building on East Ascension Complex Drive in Gonzales.

Law enforcement officers are lacing up their running shoes and hitting the pavement for a good...
Law enforcement officers are lacing up their running shoes and hitting the pavement for a good cause Fri., May 20.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)

Registration for the race is $25 and all funds raised will go to the Special Olympics in Louisiana.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

