Baton Rouge officer placed on leave, officials say

Brandon Taylor
Brandon Taylor(East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Elizabeth Vowell and Kevin Foster
Published: May. 20, 2022 at 12:43 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Veteran police officer Brandon Taylor is on administrative leave, according to a spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department.

However, the spokesman would not disclose why Taylor was placed on leave.

Taylor is the same officer, officials said, who was arrested a year ago in connection with a domestic battery incident.

In May of 2020, the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office charged Taylor with one count each of theft and battery of a dating partner, according to arrest records.

The victim told deputies Taylor took her birthday gifts that her friends gave her and refused to give them back, court documents revealed.

The charges were later dismissed, according to court records.

Taylor serves with the department’s Uniform Patrol Division.

