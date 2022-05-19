Weekend rain brings cool down

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - High pressure will remain in control through the remainder of the work week. Temperatures will be hot climbing into the low 90°s by mid afternoon. Feels like temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 90°s during the heat of the day. Saturday afternoon will be hot especially early. Later in the day, showers and t-storms will be on the increase helping to start a cooler temperature trend.

Over the weekend, tropical moisture will be surging north out of the Gulf of Mexico as a weak cold front tries to reach the area.

Saturday will see mainly mid to late afternoon showers and t-storms develop. We should get a decent break from the rain Saturday night into Sunday morning. Rain coverage will be even higher on Sunday as off and on showers and t-storms occur through the day. Periods of heavy rain could yield 2-3″ in spots which could lead to localized nuisance type flooding. One or two strong storms can’t be ruled out either. The approaching cold front stalls to our north. This will serve as a focus for additional showers and roadway for mid level disturbances.

Therefore, rain chances will stay elevated for the first half of the following work week. This will keep afternoon temperatures in check only reaching the mid to upper 80°s. Pockets of heavy rain will be possible each afternoon with one or two strong storms also in the mix. Moisture levels will slowly decrease through the week causing a slow drop in rain chance day by day. As rain chances lower, afternoon temperatures will begin to climb and we could see highs back in the 90°s by end of next week.

