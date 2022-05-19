United Cajun Navy suspends search for 8-year-old Ally Berry

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The United Cajun Navy has announced that they are scaling back their search for 8-year-old Ally Berry.

Kevin Poole, Brandy Wilson, and Ally Berry tragically fell into the Mississippi River while playing near the banks in New Orleans over two weeks ago. Berry is the only child that has not been recovered.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude to the entire United Cajun Navy network, as well as the new volunteers and friends we have gained during this mission,” a United Cajun Navy spokesperson said.

The organization posted the following statement:

