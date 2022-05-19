Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Tick bites causing allergic reactions to red meat becoming more common in Louisiana

Signs and symptoms of Alpha-gal syndrome may include: hives, itchy skin, swelling in the lips,...
Signs and symptoms of Alpha-gal syndrome may include: hives, itchy skin, swelling in the lips, face, or tongue, a runny nose, stomach pain and headaches.(MGN)
By Cali Hubbard
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:37 AM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The tick that’s making people allergic to red meat is becoming more common in Louisiana.

It’s called the “Lone Star Tick” because of the small white mark on its back.

Aaron Gross, an Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech, is one of the few looking into the “Alpha-gal syndrome.”

He said the bite transmits a sugar molecule called “Alpha-gal” into a person’s body.

For some, it causes mild to severe allergic reactions to red meat like beef, pork or lamb. It also causes allergic reactions to milk products.

He said more cases are popping up across Louisiana.

Signs and symptoms of Alpha-gal syndrome may include: hives, itchy skin, swelling in the lips, face, or tongue, a runny nose, stomach pain and headaches.

Gross said what’s unique about Alpha-gal is that it takes a while to have an allergic reaction.

It can take anywhere from two to six hours after consuming the animal product. This is different from peanuts where the allergic reaction happens immediately.

“With this red meat allergy and with an increased incidence of tick bites that more of this is starting to pop up and it’s quite concerning to people when they have an allergic reaction, a food allergy that is unlike any other food allergies that we see with peanuts for example,” said Aaron Gross, an Assistant Professor at Virginia Tech.

Gross said there’s currently no treatment other than avoiding red meat and other products made from mammals. The best way to protect yourself is to avoid areas where ticks live, like bushy wooded areas. You should also use deet, tick-proof your yard and check yourself, your children or your pets for ticks.

It’s helpful to shower as soon as you’re done outside.

Also, remove a tick as soon as possible with tweezers.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Residents can give feedback during I-10 widening project open house
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man after he...
CRIME STOPPERS: Deputies search for alcohol thief
An aspirin a day may not keep a heart attack away
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19
Dry for now, but rain likely by the weekend