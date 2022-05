BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting in Baton Rouge on Thursday, May 19, according to emergency responders.

Officials said it happened on North Acadian Thruway near Adams Avenue around 4:45 p.m.

The victim’s condition is unknown.

No other details were given.

