SEC commissioner publicly reprimands Saban and Fisher over comments

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement on Thursday, May 19, publicly reprimanding Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher after comments made by both.

“The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last night nor today,” said Sankey. “A hallmark of the SEC is intense competition within an environment of collaboration. Public criticism of any kind does not resolve issues and creates a distraction from seeking solutions for the issues facing college athletics today. There is tremendous frustration concerning the absence of consistent rules from state to state related to name, image and likeness. We need to work together to find solutions and that will be our focus at the upcoming SEC Spring Meetings.”

Saban accused Texas A&M of “buying every player” in its 2022 recruiting class and Fisher retaliated with “it’s despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this.”

