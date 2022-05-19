Ask the Expert
SEC commissioner publicly reprimands Saban and Fisher over comments

FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of...
FILE - At left, Alabama head coach Nick Saban yells to the sideline during the first half of Alabama's NCAA college football scrimmage, Saturday, April 16, 2022, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. At right, Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher reacts to an official's call during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Mississippi, Saturday, Nov. 13, 2021, in Oxford, Miss. Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher called Nick Saban a “narcissist” Thursday, May 19, 2022. after the Alabama coach made “despicable” comments about the Aggies using name, image and likeness deals to land their top-ranked recruiting classes. Saban called out Texas A&M on Wednesday night for “buying” players.(AP Photo/File)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:21 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WAFB) - SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey issued a statement on Thursday, May 19, publicly reprimanding Alabama head football coach Nick Saban and Texas A&M head football coach Jimbo Fisher after comments made by both.

“The membership of the Southeastern Conference has established expectations for conduct and sportsmanship that were not met last night nor today,” said Sankey. “A hallmark of the SEC is intense competition within an environment of collaboration. Public criticism of any kind does not resolve issues and creates a distraction from seeking solutions for the issues facing college athletics today. There is tremendous frustration concerning the absence of consistent rules from state to state related to name, image and likeness. We need to work together to find solutions and that will be our focus at the upcoming SEC Spring Meetings.”

RELATED: “Despicable.” Jimbo Fisher addresses accusations by Alabama coach Nick Saban

Saban accused Texas A&M of “buying every player” in its 2022 recruiting class and Fisher retaliated with “it’s despicable that a reputable head coach can come out and say this.”

