School resource officers will now patrol subdivisions to prevent juvenile crime

POINTE COUPEE, La. (WAFB) - School may be out for summer, but school resource officers will still be on the job patrolling subdivisions in Pointe Coupee Parish in hopes of preventing future crimes.

This summer, Delaney Albert who lives off Delta Place Road is hoping to see a change, “Nothing but speeders, big trucks, and four-wheelers that is our main concern. We tried to get safety bumps, but that didn’t pan out.”

Albert says most of the drivers are teenagers being reckless, he worries about his grandson who sometimes likes to play in the front yard. “Cause they got a bunch of little kids that ride bikes around here, I am really concerned about that,” adds Albert.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff Rene Thibodeaux says they get a lot of calls, and sometimes it’s more than just speeding.

“It’s always an increase in the amount of crime because teenagers are home. Just here in Pointe Coupee is just like everywhere else in the state. You know you are going to see an increase in the amount of crime. Little minor thefts, breaking into the cars and stealing four-wheelers, stealing lawnmowers…stuff like that,” explains Sheriff Thibodeaux.

So this summer, it’s going to be different. Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office is going to use their school resource officers to patrol the parish.

“Your patrol division is so spread out, they can’t make the three to four rounds that you would like for them to go into a neighborhood to squash, to control some of the little teenager problems that you might have in the summertime,” adds Thibodeaux.

The plan is to put school resource officers on subdivision streets, monitoring the neighborhood more than once a day. The Sheriff’s Office hopes a SRO keeping watch will make the kids think twice.

“They know that police officer, that SRO, they know them so they can have a real relationship with them. Say, ‘guys, how are y’all doing. You know, what’s going on?’ Hopefully, that is going to be a big deterrent,” says Thibodeaux.

The 18th JDC still does not have a facility to house juveniles when they commit a crime, they hope this new plan will keep deputies from sending them to another state.

Pointe Coupee Sheriff’s Office is reminding everyone to lock their vehicles and not leave any valuables outside of their homes.

