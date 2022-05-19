Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Legislative Black Caucus at La. State Capitol
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:56 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A special guest caught up with lawmakers on Thursday, May 19, as Rev. Jesse Jackson met with the Legislative Black Caucus at the Louisiana State Capitol.
They talked about what actions the caucus is taking to address education, voter registration, and crime within some of our communities.
