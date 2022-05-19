Residents can give feedback during I-10 widening project open house

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) is inviting the public to give their input on the I-10 BR widening project.

There is an open house event Thurs., May 19 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Southdowns Elementary School. The address is 2050 Hood Ave.

The open house will focus on the right-of-way along Perkins Road between City Park Lake and the Kansas City Southern (KCS) Railroad just east of the Perkins interchange.

Officials are asking attendees to give input on possible amenities they would like to see in the area. Options include parking, safety and decorative lighting, street connectivity, and pedestrian pathways.

An online map-based survey will be active from Thurs., May 19 through Fri., June 10.

This offers the public an opportunity to view options, indicate preferences, and provide comments. It will be accessible from the project website, i10br.com.

Users may click the green ribbon entitled “I-10 Perkins Survey.” Digital devices and hard copy surveys will be available for event attendees to participate in the survey.

Comments and questions may be submitted during the community open house, sent via mail to I-10 Improvements Project, 250 S. Foster Dr., Baton Rouge, LA 70806, or via email to info@i10br.com.

