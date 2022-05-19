Ask the Expert
Over 4,500 students expected to graduate during LSU’s spring commencement

(LSU)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 7:52 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
The following information is from Louisiana State University.

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 4,500 students are expected to graduate during LSU’s 307th commencement ceremonies on Fri., May 20, and Sat., May 21.

Starting this spring, graduates will receive a newly redesigned diploma—inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899. Graduates will receive a digital version of their diploma on graduation day, and will receive a diploma cover at commencement. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.

Every degree candidate’s name will be called individually at separate ceremonies for each college held at various locations on campus. Times and locations for the diploma ceremonies are listed below:

Friday, May 20:
Saturday, May 21:

LSU will also hold a number of ceremonies leading up to commencement, including the Ogden Honors CollegeROTC commissioning, and Distinguished Communicators, among others. For more information, please visit www.lsu.edu/commencement.

