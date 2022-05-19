Over 4,500 students expected to graduate during LSU’s spring commencement
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - More than 4,500 students are expected to graduate during LSU’s 307th commencement ceremonies on Fri., May 20, and Sat., May 21.
Starting this spring, graduates will receive a newly redesigned diploma—inspired by the diploma awarded to students in 1899. Graduates will receive a digital version of their diploma on graduation day, and will receive a diploma cover at commencement. Printed diplomas will be shipped to graduates.
Every degree candidate’s name will be called individually at separate ceremonies for each college held at various locations on campus. Times and locations for the diploma ceremonies are listed below:
Friday, May 20:
- College of Engineering: 8:30 a.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center;
- College of the Coast & Environment: 8:30 a.m. in the Union Theatre;
- College of Agriculture: 9 a.m. in the Maddox Fieldhouse;
- School of Veterinary Medicine: noon in Room 1212-C, School of Veterinary Medicine;
- College of Human Sciences & Education: 12:30 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center.
- College of Music & Dramatic Arts: 12:30 p.m. in the Union Theatre;
- College of Art & Design: 1 p.m. in the Maddox Fieldhouse;
- Paul M. Hebert Law Center: 5 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center.
Saturday, May 21:
- College of Humanities & Social Sciences: : 8:30 a.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center;
- Manship School of Mass Communication: 9 a.m. in the Maddox Fieldhouse;
- E. J. Ourso College of Business: 12:30 p.m. in the Maravich Assembly Center;
- College of Science: 1 p.m. in the Maddox Fieldhouse;
LSU will also hold a number of ceremonies leading up to commencement, including the Ogden Honors College, ROTC commissioning, and Distinguished Communicators, among others. For more information, please visit www.lsu.edu/commencement.
