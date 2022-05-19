New Roads Walmart closes temporarily due to emergency situation

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Walmart in New Roads temporarily closed on Thursday, May 19, due to an emergency situation, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Rene’ Thibodaux said it began around 3:15 p.m. and the all-clear was given around 4:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Police, New Roads Police Department, and multiple fire departments also responded to the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.