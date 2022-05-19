Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

New Roads Walmart closes temporarily due to emergency situation

Walmart in New Roads closed until further notice.
Walmart in New Roads closed until further notice.(Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:13 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW ROADS, La. (WAFB) - The Walmart in New Roads temporarily closed on Thursday, May 19, due to an emergency situation, according to the Pointe Coupee Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Sheriff Rene’ Thibodaux said it began around 3:15 p.m. and the all-clear was given around 4:30 p.m.

Louisiana State Police, New Roads Police Department, and multiple fire departments also responded to the scene.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Pointe Coupee Sheriff's Office.
School resource officers will now patrol subdivisions to prevent juvenile crime
Rev. Jesse Jackson joined members of the Legislative Black Caucus at the Louisiana State...
Rev. Jesse Jackson joins Legislative Black Caucus at La. State Capitol
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19
One more hot, dry day before rain returns over weekend
A closely divided House approved legislation Thursday to crack down on alleged price gouging by...
House approves bill to take aim at gasoline ‘price gouging’