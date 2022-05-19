Ask the Expert
Layered Egg Casserole
By Chef John Folse
Published: May. 19, 2022
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - This dish is the ultimate omelet casserole. The combination of vegetables, meat, and dairy all in one dish will satisfy any crowd. For a smaller yield, cut the recipe in half. Let’s celebrate National Egg Month!

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 10 Servings

Ingredients:

18 eggs

3 (10-ounce) packages frozen chopped spinach

¼ pound butter, divided

1 cup cubed ham

½ cup minced onions

1 cup flour

4 cups milk

salt and black pepper to taste

Creole seasoning to taste

1 cup heavy whipping cream

12 strips bacon, cooked, drained and crumbled

½ cup canned fried onion rings, crushed

1 cup grated Monterey Jack cheese

Method:

Butter a 9″ x 13″ baking dish and set aside. Cook spinach according to package directions, drain completely, and chop once more. In a large sauté pan, melt half of the butter over medium-high heat. Pan-fry ham for 3–4 minutes then remove and set aside. In the same skillet, sauté onions for 2–3 minutes or until wilted.

Whisk in flour, a little at a time, until a white roux is achieved. Stir in milk, 1 cup at a time, then bring to a low boil, continuing to stir until smooth. Remove from heat then gently fold in chopped spinach. Season with salt, pepper, and creole seasoning. Set aside and keep warm. In a large sauté pan, melt the remaining butter over medium-high heat.

In a large mixing bowl, whisk eggs and whipping cream together. Season lightly with salt and pepper. Pour mixture into sauté pan and soft scramble eggs until lightly set. Do not overcook. Spread half of eggs in bottom of baking dish. Top with half of ham, bacon and spinach mixture then repeat layers. Top with onion rings and cheese. This casserole must be covered and refrigerated overnight prior to baking and may be frozen for later use. When ready to cook, preheat oven to 275°F and bake uncovered for 1 hour.

