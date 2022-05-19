Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

THE INVESTIGATORS: Ascension DPW employee arrested on federal drug charges

Kelly Jones
Kelly Jones(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Scottie Hunter
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Department of Public Works employee Kelly Jones, 40, was arrested on federal drug charges, the 9News Investigators have learned.

Officers with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) took him into custody on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and charged him with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A spokesman with Ascension Parish Government confirmed Jones’ employment with DPW Thursday and said they are currently investigating.

Records with the Ascension Parish Jail show he was booked on Tuesday evening.

He’s currently being held in the Ascension Parish Jail without bond.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Crews started the demolition of Kirby Smith, a 55-year-old residence hall at LSU, on May 19,...
Demolition begins on LSU’s Kirby Smith Hall
Faster ways to pay off student loans
Faster ways to pay off student loans
Johnnie Parker (mugshot).
CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted on alleged first-degree rape
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19
One more hot, dry day before rain returns over weekend