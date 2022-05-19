THE INVESTIGATORS: Ascension DPW employee arrested on federal drug charges

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Ascension Parish Department of Public Works employee Kelly Jones, 40, was arrested on federal drug charges, the 9News Investigators have learned.

Officers with the Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA) took him into custody on Tuesday, May 17, 2022, and charged him with conspiracy and possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine. A spokesman with Ascension Parish Government confirmed Jones’ employment with DPW Thursday and said they are currently investigating.

Records with the Ascension Parish Jail show he was booked on Tuesday evening.

He’s currently being held in the Ascension Parish Jail without bond.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.