Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Dry for now, but rain likely by the weekend

By Steve Caparotta
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 4:30 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather over the next couple of days as a ridge of high pressure only slowly weakens and relatively dry air remains in place.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19(WAFB)

Look for plenty of sunshine again today, with highs in the low 90s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19(WAFB)

We may see a few more clouds on Friday, but it stays dry, with highs again in the low 90s. One small change over the next couple of days is that winds will be a little higher and perhaps help to take a little sting out of the heat.

Things change quickly as we head into the weekend. A surge of tropical moisture should result in scattered showers and t-storms by Saturday. It will still be rather warm as highs climb into the low 90s for many before rains develop.

Sunday is the day where outdoor plans could be in jeopardy. Widespread showers and t-storms are expected with the approach of a cold front. Some areas could see multiple rounds of rain during the day, so it’s best to have a ‘Plan B’ for any outdoor activities you have scheduled for Sunday. The upside is that the rains will keep highs in the mid 80s for most.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19(WAFB)

The cold front will likely stall near our coast late Sunday into Monday, resulting in scattered to numerous showers and t-storms persisting. Both Sunday and Monday could see some locally heavy rainfall, so that’s a trend we’ll have to keep an eye on. The Weather Prediction Center outlook currently shows 1″-3″ of rain on average across our area through the mid part of next week, but amounts could certainly go higher where heavier storms develop.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19(WAFB)

The remainder of next week might not be quite as active in terms of rain, but scattered showers and t-storms appear likely to linger for much, if not all of the week. High temperatures will only see a slow rebound, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19(WAFB)

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

Jeff Morrow gives the 10 p.m. weather forecast on Wednesday, May 18.
FIRST ALERT 10 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, May 18
Don't let the heat surprise you!
Hot until weekend rains bring relief
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, May 18
FIRST ALERT 8 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, May 18
FIRST ALERT 6 pm. FORECAST: Wednesday, May 18
FIRST ALERT 6 P.M. FORECAST: Wednesday, May 18