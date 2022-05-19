Dry for now, but rain likely by the weekend

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Little change is expected in our weather over the next couple of days as a ridge of high pressure only slowly weakens and relatively dry air remains in place.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, May 19 (WAFB)

Look for plenty of sunshine again today, with highs in the low 90s.

We may see a few more clouds on Friday, but it stays dry, with highs again in the low 90s. One small change over the next couple of days is that winds will be a little higher and perhaps help to take a little sting out of the heat.

Things change quickly as we head into the weekend. A surge of tropical moisture should result in scattered showers and t-storms by Saturday. It will still be rather warm as highs climb into the low 90s for many before rains develop.

Sunday is the day where outdoor plans could be in jeopardy. Widespread showers and t-storms are expected with the approach of a cold front. Some areas could see multiple rounds of rain during the day, so it’s best to have a ‘Plan B’ for any outdoor activities you have scheduled for Sunday. The upside is that the rains will keep highs in the mid 80s for most.

The cold front will likely stall near our coast late Sunday into Monday, resulting in scattered to numerous showers and t-storms persisting. Both Sunday and Monday could see some locally heavy rainfall, so that’s a trend we’ll have to keep an eye on. The Weather Prediction Center outlook currently shows 1″-3″ of rain on average across our area through the mid part of next week, but amounts could certainly go higher where heavier storms develop.

The remainder of next week might not be quite as active in terms of rain, but scattered showers and t-storms appear likely to linger for much, if not all of the week. High temperatures will only see a slow rebound, topping out in the mid to upper 80s.

