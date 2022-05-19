CRIME STOPPERS: Deputies search for alcohol thief
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they need to public’s help locating a man accused of stealing alcohol from a store in Ascension Parish.
Officials say the man walked into a store along Hwy. 73 and stole several bottles of liquor.
Anyone with information is urged to call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line.
You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.