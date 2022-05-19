Ask the Expert
CRIME STOPPERS: Deputies search for alcohol thief

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man after he stole alcohol from a store in Ascension Parish.
The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a man after he stole alcohol from a store in Ascension Parish.(Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 5:22 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ASCENSION PARISH (WAFB) - Deputies with the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office say they need to public’s help locating a man accused of stealing alcohol from a store in Ascension Parish.

Officials say the man walked into a store along Hwy. 73 and stole several bottles of liquor.

Anyone with information is urged to call APSO anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line.

You can also call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

