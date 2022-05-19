CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted on alleged first-degree rape

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is searching for a man wanted on alleged first-degree rape and various other charges.

According to authorities they are searching for Johnnie Parker.

Johnnie Parker (mugshot). (Baton Rouge Police Department)

Parker is wanted on the following alleged charges, first-degree rape, sexual battery, and home invasion.

If you have any information on Parker’s whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.

