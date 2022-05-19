CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted on alleged first-degree rape
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department (BRPD) is searching for a man wanted on alleged first-degree rape and various other charges.
According to authorities they are searching for Johnnie Parker.
Parker is wanted on the following alleged charges, first-degree rape, sexual battery, and home invasion.
If you have any information on Parker’s whereabouts please contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867), submit a tip anonymously from our website www.crimestoppersbr.com.
