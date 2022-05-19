Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

BREC’s Liberty Lagoon waterpark opening this weekend for 2022 season

Liberty Lagoon on Lobdell Avenue
Liberty Lagoon on Lobdell Avenue(Google Maps)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 19, 2022 at 10:25 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s time to splash into summer! BREC has announced it will officially open its Liberty Lagoon Waterpark Sat., May 21.

The park is located at 111 Lobdell Ave.

Liberty Lagoon offers a family-friendly atmosphere with something fun to do for all ages.

The waterpark offers waterslides, a lazy river, splash pads and the Shockwave surfing simulator.

The park will be open weekends only until May 31.

Summer hours of operation starting after May 31 will be done in a session style schedule.

Hours will be Mon/Tues/Thurs 10 a.m.-1 p.m. + 2-5 p.m. / Wed 2-5 p.m. / Fri-Sun 10 a.m.-1 p.m. + 2-5 p.m. + 6-9 p.m.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE INFORMATION.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

A Florida family woke up to find an 11-foot alligator in their pool.
11-foot alligator found in family pool
Marijuana violations have taken over 10,000 truck drivers off the road this year, adding more supply chain disruptions
Coast & Climate: Dr. Ian Giammanco
Image from body cam footage.
Judge finds both Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron and client guilty after fight