BREC’s Liberty Lagoon waterpark opening this weekend for 2022 season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s time to splash into summer! BREC has announced it will officially open its Liberty Lagoon Waterpark Sat., May 21.

The park is located at 111 Lobdell Ave.

Liberty Lagoon offers a family-friendly atmosphere with something fun to do for all ages.

The waterpark offers waterslides, a lazy river, splash pads and the Shockwave surfing simulator.

The park will be open weekends only until May 31.

Summer hours of operation starting after May 31 will be done in a session style schedule.

Hours will be Mon/Tues/Thurs 10 a.m.-1 p.m. + 2-5 p.m. / Wed 2-5 p.m. / Fri-Sun 10 a.m.-1 p.m. + 2-5 p.m. + 6-9 p.m.

