Young man dies in hospital after trying to break up fight, second suspect arrested

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A young man has died after he was sent to the hospital in critical condition while trying to break up a fight and now a second suspect has been arrested in connection to his death.

According to an arrest warrant, Jayce Lambert is facing second-degree murder charges in connection to the May 8 incident.

Police were dispatched to the 2100 block of Nebraska Street in reference to an unresponsive white male in a parking lot near a nightclub.

Officers learned the victim was hit by a white male who left the scene before police arrived.

After investigating, police learned that patrons were leaving the club and walking to their car when a white male, later identified as Jayce Lambert, got into an argument with a white female in the parking lot.

The victim, Hayes Sellers, tried to diffuse the argument. Police say Lambert turned his aggression towards Sellers.

Arrest records sow Lambert continued to try to instigate a fight with Sellers even though Sellers was not trying to fight and was only trying to protect the female.

Witnesses say a second white male, later identified as Edmond Revelle, got out of his car and approached Sellers, hitting him with a closed fist on the side of the face.

Authorities report the punch knocked Sellers unconscious and he fell to the ground, hitting his head on the concrete.

Revelle and Lambert left the scene together without trying to help the victim or call police.

Hayes Sellers was taken to the hospital in critical condition, with bleeding and swelling on the brain, which required immediate surgery.

On May 15, Sellers died as a result of his injuries.

An autopsy revealed that his death was a result of the injuries caused by Revelle.

