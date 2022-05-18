Victim dies after getting shot in chest when man was playing with gun, police say
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department said a man is dead after getting shot in the chest when another man was playing with a handgun early Wednesday, May 18.
BRPD identified the victim as Kendrick Wilson, 23. Investigators said Deangelo Coleman, 26, was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on a charge of negligent homicide.
Detectives said the shooting happened on St. Gerard Avenue shortly after midnight.
They added Wilson died at the scene.
