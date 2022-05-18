Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Taylor Swift receives honorary degree from NYU; delivers commencement speech

Taylor Swift waves after receiving an honorary degree during a graduation ceremony for New York...
Taylor Swift waves after receiving an honorary degree during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)
By Marchaund Jones
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 4:18 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE) - What a big day for Taylor Swift! On Wednesday, Swift, 32, received her doctorate of fine arts from New York University and delivered her first-ever commencement speech.

The Grammy winner posted a video on Instagram ahead of her big day. The video opened with her riding in the back of a car before she put on a black mini dress with makeup (and of course her red lipstick), hair done and sliding on cheetah-print pump heels.

“Wearing a cap and gown for the very first time - see you soon NYU 🥺🥰🗽,” she captioned.

The popstar was sporting her signature red lipstick in an honorary robe as she joked to the graduates saying, “I’m 90% sure the main reason I’m here is because I have a song called 22.”

“I never got to have a normal college experience per se. I went to public high school until 10th grade and then finished my education doing home school work on the floor of airport terminals,” Swift said in her commencement speech.

Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in...
Taylor Swift speaks during a graduation ceremony for New York University at Yankee Stadium in New York, Wednesday, May 18, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)(Seth Wenig | AP)

The ceremony took place at Yankee Stadium in a “doubleheader” event that honored classes of 2020, 2021 and 2022.

She continued on talking about her moments over the years and in the industry, then dropped some undeniable knowledge on the grads.

“I in no way feel qualified to tell you what to do. You’ve worked and struggled and sacrificed and studied and dreamed your way here today,” she said. I won’t tell you what to do because nobody likes that, but I will however give you life hacks for when I was starting out my dreams as a career. Never be ashamed of trying. Effortlessness is a myth.”

She concluded her speech in a Swift fashion saying, “I hope you know how proud I am to share this day with you. We’re doing this together. So let’s just keep dancing like we’re … the class of 2022.”

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2022 WVUE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

One EBR property says she tired of cleaning up after people when they choose to dump litter on...
Blight issues destroy one property owner’s chance to sell
Image from body cam footage.
Judge finds both Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron and client guilty after fight
Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy says he’s in trouble because his opponent, Democrat Gary...
Senator Kennedy tells supporters he’s being out-fundraised by opponent Gary Chambers
The Family Dollar announced plans to close a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Family Dollar to close facility where rodents found; about 300 workers impacted
Senator Kennedy tells supporters he’s being out-fundraised by opponent Gary Chambers
Senator Kennedy tells supporters he’s being out-fundraised by opponent Gary Chambers