The Supper Club BR is now officially open

The Supper Club had opened its doors to patrons.
The Supper Club had opened its doors to patrons.(The Supper Club)
By WAFB Staff
Published: May. 17, 2022 at 9:22 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The newest dining spot in Baton Rouge, the Supper Club has officially opened its doors.

The Supper Club opened on Tuesday, May 17, and promises diners something out of the ordinary.

According to their website, they bring an elevated dining experience with unique dishes.

On opening night for the Supper Club, its Instagram showed a wide array of food, drinks, and entertainment.

The Supper Club Baton Rouge is now open.
The Supper Club Baton Rouge is now open.(The Supper Club)

The entertainment on opening night was a violinist performing for patrons.

The hot new spot also features drinks that will not disappoint and a menu with something everyone will enjoy.

The Supper Club Baton Rouge now open.
The Supper Club Baton Rouge now open.(The Supper Club)

Some things to know before you go to the Supper Club:

Open Tuesday-Thursday, 5:00 p.m-10:00 p.m

Open Friday-Saturday 5:00 p.m-11:00 p.m

The new restaurant is urging guests to make reservations online.

The dress code for the restaurant is cocktail attire.

