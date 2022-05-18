Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Ask the Attorney
Advertisement

Students invent edible tortilla tape to hold food inside wraps

The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.
The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.(WBAL)
By WBAL
Published: May. 18, 2022 at 5:06 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – There’s a new invention that may help make some meals less messy.

Researchers at Johns Hopkins University have designed “Tastee Tape.”

It’s an adhesive that makes sure all the items inside wraps like burritos stay locked instead of falling all over your plate.

The tape is made from food-grade fibrous scaffold and an edible adhesive, and it’s safe to eat.

The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.
The days of mess-free wraps and burritos could be coming in the not-too-distant future.(WBAL)

“Tastee Tape” is clear, but the researchers added blue dye to it in these photos to illustrate how it can be used.

The creators are applying for a patent, so they aren’t disclosing the tape’s formula.

Copyright 2022 WBAL via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In a Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019 file photo, Laine Hardy performs during KAABOO 2019 at...
American Idol winner Laine Hardy accused of putting listening device in ex-girlfriend’s dorm room at LSU
Janice David
Police say murder suspect streamed gruesome killing via Instagram Live
Two suspects have been arrested in connection to the shooting death of a 17-year-old at an...
2 suspects arrested after 17-year-old girl killed in apartment complex shooting
Henry Williams III
Suspect in deadly shooting on West Chalfont Drive identified
A spokesman with the department stated “BRPD is aware and are further looking into it.”
Police investigating street incident on College Drive Saturday night

Latest News

One EBR property says she tired of cleaning up after people when they choose to dump litter on...
Blight issues destroy one property owner’s chance to sell
Image from body cam footage.
Judge finds both Ascension Parish Councilman Corey Orgeron and client guilty after fight
Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy says he’s in trouble because his opponent, Democrat Gary...
Senator Kennedy tells supporters he’s being out-fundraised by opponent Gary Chambers
The Family Dollar announced plans to close a distribution center in West Memphis, Arkansas.
Family Dollar to close facility where rodents found; about 300 workers impacted
Senator Kennedy tells supporters he’s being out-fundraised by opponent Gary Chambers
Senator Kennedy tells supporters he’s being out-fundraised by opponent Gary Chambers