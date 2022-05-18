Senator Kennedy tells supporters he’s being out-fundraised by opponent Gary Chambers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Republican U.S. Senator John Kennedy says he’s in trouble because his opponent, Democrat Gary Chambers, is allegedly carrying all the momentum when it comes to campaign contributions. But is this true, or does the incumbent have something else up his sleeve?

Emails from Sen. Kennedy have been flooding inboxes lately. The latest coming out this morning. According to Kennedy’s emails, Baton Rouge activist Chambers is carrying all the momentum when it comes to campaign finances. But considering Kennedy has roughly $14 million in his campaign war chest, that may seem hard to believe.

“John Kennedy is on cruise control. He will not be defeated in 2022 unless an unusual thing happens in the next five months,” said political analyst Jim Engster.

Someone close to the Kennedy campaign tells me today, quote “Kennedy’s radical opponent raised nearly $600,000 in one month and attracted 14,000 donors out of the gate. Make no mistake, the woke establishment is behind him.”

“Chambers is a flamboyant guy, he’s good on television, he has a message, he finds a way to get attention, lots of attention, and he has a movement that will go well beyond this campaign,” Engster continued.

Take a look at each candidate’s campaign finances as of Wednesday, May 18. Chambers has been able to raise a little over $1 million while Sen. Kennedy has raised almost $23 million. After both campaigns have done a little spending, as of today , Chambers has a little less than $500,000 in hand, and Sen. Kennedy is right at a whopping $14 million to spend right now. If, financially speaking, Kennedy has his seat secured, why is he still aggressively trying to raise more money?

“He could become a kingmaker; he could give money to candidates of his choice. Or he could run for something else. He could run for governor next year or he might even be looking at running for President of the United States next year, why not we’ve elected a John Kennedy before. I think John Kennedy is just trying to raise as much money as he can because he can either use it now or later, but he knows it has value and it gives him power,” added Engster.

The U.S Senate election is on November 8th of this year. But don’t be surprised if Sen. Kennedy wins re-election only to turn around and jump into the governor’s race, which has its primary election in October of 2023.

